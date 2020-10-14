Best Prime Day Camera Deals 2020: The Cheapest Prices

Looking for great Prime Day camera deals? You’ve come to the right place. Some of the best Prime Day deals involve big discounts on excellent cameras, and we’re keeping an eye on everything for you, so you don’t have to dig around for the best offers yourself. Whether you’re on a tight budget and want to get yourself a great deal, or you’re looking to invest in a high-end camera and want to save a few bucks, there’s something for everyone here. Remember, though: Prime Day ends just before midnight, so if you like the look of something best snap it up right away.

Today’s best Prime Day camera deals

Kodak PixPro FZ43 Digital Camera

— $62 , was $80

— Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera

— $79 , was $90

— Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera

— $149 , was $170

— Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle

— $298 , was $398

— Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 III Lens & accessory kit

— $399 , was $699

— Olympus OM-D E-M1X Camera

— $2,000 , was $3,000

— Nikon Z7 Video Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm Lens

— $3,200, was $3,400

How to choose a new camera

If you’re hunting down great Prime Day camera deals, it’s important to know what you want from a new camera and to understand some key terminology. Smartphone cameras might seem good enough to you but you just can’t beat the quality of a proper digital camera.

The big distinction is between DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras. DSLR cameras tend to have the widest range of features and capabilities, and are available from just $300 to thousands of dollars, depending on your budget. They’re a popular option for generalists, and an entry-level DSLR will put you in good stead for a long time to come.

Alternatively, you might want to consider a mirrorless camera. On the surface, they seem the same as DSLRs but the imaging system is different and doesn’t rely on a reflexing mirror as DSLRs do, hence the name. They’re typically smaller in design than DSLRs which can be handy if you’d prefer to carry something lightweight rather than anything too bulky. Newer technology than many DSLRs, they can cost a little more.

Finally, there are also point-and-shoot cameras. Unlike DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, these aren’t really professional-grade quality cameras. They’re typically more budget-friendly as well as easier to get to grips with. Think family get-togethers and vacations rather than if you’re trying to take artistic photographs. Often cheaper than other types of cameras, you may still spot some great bargains on point-and-shoot cameras in the Prime Day camera deals we’ll soon have. They’re an ideal bet if you want something better than a smartphone but that doesn’t involve complicated settings like on a DSLR or mirrorless camera. Want to buy a camera for a child? Point-and-shoot cameras are a perfect option too.

It’s also worth considering if you’re interested in recording capabilities. Solely want to take static photos? Don’t worry about seeking out a camera that offers full HD or 4K video options. It’ll bump the cost up. However, of course, if you’re keen to expand your photography horizons to recording video, it’s worth checking out the functionality of a camera before committing to a purchase. 4K video does look pretty great after all.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























