Best Carrier Phone Deals: Get a new phone and a new plan

If you’re ready for a new phone, you might be able to get a great deal on one, especially with a trade-in. AT,amp;T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering savings on new phones for new customers or with a trade-in. AT,amp;T has some of the best deals starting Oct. 14 with savings for new and existing customers on some great devices such as the Galaxy S20 FE.

AT,amp;T: Up to $700 off for new and existing customers

With carrier promotions, it can feel like all of the deals are exclusive to new customers but starting Oct. 14, AT,amp;T has some great savings on phones for new and existing customers alike. Keep in mind that you’ll need to trade in your phone to get most of these deals and your actual price will vary depending on the device you trade-in.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

To get these savings, you’ll need to sign up for a 30-month AT,amp;T installment plan and have or switch to an unlimited plan. If this works for you, you can get up to $700 off of some of the best Android phones. In the Samsung Galaxy series, you can get the Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, ZFlip 5G, and Z Fold2 5G. You can also choose the LG V60 ThinQ 5G or Motorola Razr 5G.

For $10 or $5 per month, you can choose from the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola One 5G, Google Pixel 4XL.

For $5 per month or free, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G or Google Pixel 4.

If you don’t have a trade-in and just want a simple smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A11 and LG K40 are free.