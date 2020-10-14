Benjamin Keough Had Cocaine and Alcohol in His System When He Killed Himself

Instagram

According to an autopsy, the grandson of Elvis Presley tested positive for both alcohol and class A drug when he committed suicide during a party with girlfriend.

Benjamin Keough had cocaine and alcohol in his system when he committed suicide, an autopsy has shown.

The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley took his own life on 12 July (20) at his mother’s house in Calabasas, California. A report from his autopsy was obtained by Britain’s The Sun newspaper, and showed that he tested positive for both alcohol and the class A drug at the time of his death.

His cause of death was ruled a suicide by gunshot wound.

According to the report, Keough had also tried to take his own life previously – around five to six months before his suicide. He had a “history of depression,” the report said, and was “known to abuse alcohol and use illicit drugs, cocaine.”

He had been to rehab three times but only completed the program once. The report also noted that Keough struggled with “major depression” three months ago, where he would stay in his room for “long periods of time.” He apparently didn’t seek medical attention for his mental health issues at that point.

Keough committed suicide during a party, during which he and girlfriend Diana Pinto had a “possible verbal argument” in the backyard of Lisa Marie’s house, the autopsy report said – citing video surveillance with audio.

He left to go to the bathroom, and a few minutes later “an apparent gunshot could be heard.” After managing to open the door with a hair pain, Diana found Keough unresponsive on the floor.

Authorities were contacted and he was pronounced dead at the scene.