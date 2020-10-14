Bella Hadid Moves On From The Weeknd With Jack Nicholson’s Grandson

WENN/Avalon

According to a source, the supermodel and Duke Nicholson have been spending time together since late last month and even went on a trip to celebrate her birthday.

Following years of dating on-and-off, Bella Hadid apparently has moved on from The Weeknd. It’s been reported that the supermodel has been quietly dating Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Jack Nicholson.

Page Six reported that Bella and Duke have been spending time together since late last month. Moreover, according to a source, the possible lovebirds also went on a trip together to celebrate her 24th birthday. However, she did not post any footage of their trip to social media like she usually does.

Instead, she took to her Instagram account last week to give her followers a look at her all-girls birthday trip that she enjoyed right after her vacation with the actor. Alongside a series of photos of the sister of Gigi Hadid and her friends having fun aboard a private jet, Bella said in the caption, “oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”

<br />

Bella was previously in an on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd for several years. After initially connecting in 2015, the stunner and the Canadian singer had multiple breakups and reconciliation. They got back together after The Weeknd ended his highly publicized romance with Selena Gomez, then broke up due to scheduling conflicts in 2019. “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source said at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

However, just weeks later, rumors surfaced that they had reconciled after both of them were spotted together celebrating her birthday in New York. This speculation was never confirmed, though.