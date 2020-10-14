Baton Rouge Rapper Juice Bentley Charged W/ Murdering His Baby Mama!!

Baton Rouge rapper Juice Bentley was arrested on Monday, and charged with murdering his child’s mother, has confirmed.

The rapper had been on the run, and was found in Denver, Colorado nearly a month after police say that he killed his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Juice Bentley, real name Davyon Bentley, 24, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 12, in Denver.They claim that Bentley, Juice Bentley fled the scene of the murder on Sept. 16, after murdering 40-year-old Brenda Mullens.

Police say that the two – who allegedly hare a daughter together – had been arguing at her home.

confirmed that Brenda was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

But that’s not all that Juce Bentley is wanted for. Prosecutors say the time of the shooting, the rapper was already wanted on charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property.

Juice Bentley will be extradited to Baton Rouge to face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Juice Bentley is well-known in the Baton Rouge area for his rap songs that include lyrics pertaining to guns and violence.

In one song, “Homicide,” Bentley says, “cuz’ where I’m from, beef ain’t squashed until somebody die.” He also says, “I know imma die a real one, they thought I was duckin’ till they thought that I had killed something.”

In another one of Bentley’s rap songs, “War Time,” he says, “beef don’t squash unless it be a homicide,” pointing guns at the camera throughout the music video.