Baton Rouge Rapper Juice Bentley Charged W/ Murdering His Baby Mama!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Baton Rouge rapper Juice Bentley was arrested on Monday, and charged with murdering his child’s mother, has confirmed.

The rapper had been on the run, and was found in Denver, Colorado nearly a month after police say that he killed his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Juice Bentley, real name Davyon Bentley, 24, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 12, in Denver.They claim that Bentley, Juice Bentley fled the scene of the murder on Sept. 16, after murdering 40-year-old Brenda Mullens.

