‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ashley Hebert Lays Down Reason of Split From Husband J.P. Rosenbaum

The star of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 7 announces their decision to end their nearly eight-year marriage after ‘months of separation’ and ‘years of attempting to repair the damage.’

It’s a heartbreaking day for Bachelor Nation fans. One of the couples who was born out of the dating show franchise, Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, have called it quits after almost eight years of marriage.

Ashley took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14 to share the sad news. Posting a photo of her dancing with her now-estranged husband, she opened her statement in the caption with, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways.”

While she’s grateful for “the most beautiful children” they’ve had and cherished their “shared memories that will never be forgotten,” she stated that “it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

On what led to their decision to end their marriage, Ashley explained, “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage”. She stated that “our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children” and asked fans to “please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives.”

She went on concluding her message, “Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

J.P. also took to his own Instagram page to address his split from Ashley. Sharing the same photo, he claimed, “I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness.”

“While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while,” he said of their decision to go separate ways. He assured that “there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”

“I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage,” he shared.

After echoing Ashley’s sentiment, he wrote to their fans and friends, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Ashley and J.P. got engaged at the end of “The Bachelorette” season 7 which aired in 2011. They tied the knot in December 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Fordham Rhys Rosenbaum, in September 2014. Their second child, daughter Essex Reese Rosenbaum, was born in November 2016.

Last year, J.P. opened up about his battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that left him unable to do small things like “picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant” and “picking up my kids” because of his weakened muscles.

Ashley remained supportive through his health issue, posting on her Instagram Stories at the time, “He is in treatment and doing well. It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment.”