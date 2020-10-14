Baby Win Wilson Is Gucci’d DOWN To The Socks!

Whew! The class of 2038 is already showing out! Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby boy Win Wilson is already putting in his bid for “best dressed” with his recent flex on the Gram.

Baby Win was decked out in a blue and red Gucci fit. He (or I should say his parents) paired his uber cute set with Gucci kicks and to top it all off, Win had a lil’ bling hanging from his neck.

View this post on Instagram #Ciara and #RussellWilson’s baby boy #Win is out here killing it in his all Gucci fit #CutenessOverload A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 14, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

Russell Wilson appropriately captioned the photo, “99 problems but Win ain’t one. #99Club.” Win is definitely just about one of the flyest babies in the game.

Even mama Cici had to put on for her son and husband, commenting under the pic, “Fly like Daddy.”

Win’s drip did not go unnoticed. Several of Rusell and Cici’ s celebrity pals commented on Win’s baby boy swag.

Win is doing more than just becoming the fashionable envy of all the babies, he also has his papa Russ already pressing Ciara for a baby no. 4!

Not too long ago, Russell and Ciara shared a video of their late-night struggle in trying to get Win to go to sleep.

As they stayed up with Win, Russell revealed he was ready to expand the family from five to six!

“We need to have more of these little things,” Russell told Ciara before she jokingly abruptly ended her video.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRDaddyDuties— #RussellWilson told #Ciara he’s ready for more babies! Baby #Win got him convinced A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 2, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT

Win is starting all type of thangs, and we ain’t mad!

