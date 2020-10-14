Azealia Banks Suspended on Twitter Over Transphobic Tweets

Instagram

The rapper’s controversial remarks about the trans community, however, receives mixed reactions as some people agree with her though they criticize the way she expresses her opinion.

Azealia Banks is no stranger to making controversial remarks. The rapper sparks anger among trans community after sending out a series of offensive tweets on Tuesday, October 13. It didn’t take long before she faced the repercussion of her remarks with Twitter suspending her account yet again.

In the said tweets, Azealia alluded that trans community doesn’t deserve healthcare. “CANCEL ALL THESE DUMBA** LUXURY TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE ‘RIGHTS’ AND REDIRECT THE CASTRATION FUNDS TO THE LATINO FARMERS WORKING TO ACTUALLY FEED ANY OF US THROUGH THIS CRISIS,” she wrote in one of the tweets.

She went on to fire off, “THEY DESERVE ACCESS TO THE TRUMP COVID TREATMENTS MORE THAN ANY OF YOU A**HOLES *NEED* TO CHOP YOUR C**KS OFF AND GET BREAST IMPLANTS AND HORMONES. THIS IS BULLS**T.”

Meanwhile, another tweet read, “YOUR BALLSACK P***YLIPS CAN WAIT SIS. WE CAN’T S**T CAN AND SAY BLACK LIVES MATTER/TRANS LIVES MATTER WHILE WE LITERALLY SIT IN LAPS OF LUXURIES AFFORDED TO US BY A PRESERVING LATINO AMERICAN POPULATION THAT IS PUTTING IT ALL ON THE LINE TO MAKE SURE YOU GET FOOD.”

When someone tried to educate her, Azealia responded, “WHO F***ING CARES. You h***s want free healthcare to pay for breast implants under the guise of body dysmorphia but a cis gender woman can’t make the arguement that she’s uncomfortable with the size of her breast/face and ALSO get free luxury plastic surgery procedures?”

Some fans rejoiced that Twitter shut down her account as one wrote. “Please keep her sht deleted…” Another fan added, “I don’t like the way she went about it…you can fight for health care for other people without shitting on the lgbtq community.”

Some others, meanwhile, agreed with Azealia though she criticized the way she expressed her opinion. “I think this is a situation of ‘right idea, poor execution’. I agree that we should invest more funds into the COVID treatments, but I don’t think she had to call out the trans community that way,” one person noted.

Another fan commented, “She didn’t lie on the 3rd slide tho.. Natural born women are constantly denied of breast reduction being ‘free’ if they are uncomfortable in size. You damn near have to break your back for them to make it a medics emergency.”

Someone also talked about how it was scary to see Twitter suspending someone’s account that quick. “I can’t stand her and I don’t agree with her opinion but it’s kinda scary that Twitter just started going heavy on this censorship boat. It makes sense when it comes to the ‘President’ cause he shares false news but civilians shouldn’t be censored cause then where will we draw the line?” the person wrote.