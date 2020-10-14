Avalanche in Colorado sees two men charged facing massive fine

Two snowboarders accused of triggering an avalanche in the US are facing a fine of more than $234,000 if they’re found guilty.
Evan Hannibal, 26, and Tyler DeWitt, 38, were charged with reckless endangerment over the March 25 avalanche in Colorado, which buried a stretch of service road beneath about six metres of snow.
No cars were using the road at the and nobody was injured. Mr Hannibal and Mr DeWitt have both pleaded not guilty.
A guilty verdict would normally see both men facing a potential six months in jail and a $1045 fine – but local Fox affiliate KDVR reported that district attorney Bruce Brown wanted the pair to reimburse the state for the cost of the accident.
He’s seeking to land them with a $234,260 fine.
“They recognised that there was a risk but they went down that chute anyway,” Mr Brown said.
“The public has a bill that needs to be paid.”
But the snowboarders claimed the amount was “outrageous”, saying authorities had complimented their cooperation and that the charges had come as a surprise.
The two men said they had swiftly contacted emergency services after the avalanche to let them know what had happened.
They are due back in court on October 27.