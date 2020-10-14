Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.27% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.27%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were EML Payments Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.31% or 0.37 points to trade at 3.64 at the close. Meanwhile, Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) added 8.47% or 0.210 points to end at 2.690 and Bank Of Queensland Ltd. (ASX:) was up 5.16% or 0.33 points to 6.73 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.71% or 1.11 points to trade at 13.28 at the close. Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.52% or 1.45 points to end at 20.78 and Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.46% or 0.190 points to 4.070.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 633 to 603 and 372 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.32% to 20.969.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.36% or 6.90 to $1901.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.40% or 0.16 to hit $40.04 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.14 to trade at $42.31 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.08% to 0.7166, while AUD/JPY rose 0.12% to 75.59.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 93.552.