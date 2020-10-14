As Motorcade Rolls By, Thai Royal Family Glimpses the People’s Discontent

And protesters, old and young alike, are demanding that the 10th king of the Chakri Dynasty, who was formally crowned last year with a 16-pound Great Crown of Victory, not be positioned above the country’s Constitution.

“We are going to fight for democracy, fight for freedom, fight for the equality of us as human beings,” a protest leader popularly known as Justin Samutprakan said on Wednesday. “We will not bow, prostrate, crawl ever again.”

“As humans, no one is bigger than anyone,” he added. “No one has power more than others.”

The protesters say they will camp out near Thailand’s halls of power for three days.

Dozens of protest leaders, many students, have been arrested in recent weeks and charged with crimes like sedition that carry imprisonment for up to seven years.

The rally on Wednesday also brought out large numbers of royalist counterprotesters in yellow shirts symbolizing their loyalty to the king. Some had the matching buzz cuts often worn by members of the security forces, suggesting that their defense of the Thai crown was an official duty rather than a personal mission.

As the crowds for both sides swelled on Wednesday, some people in a country conditioned to regular bouts of political violence feared that clashes might break out. But aside from a few scuffles, the antigovernment rally, which pushed past barricades to march toward Government House, was peaceful.