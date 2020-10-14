Apple begins offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals ahead of iPhone 12 release

Apple has opened up iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups. This allows iPhone Upgrade Program members to get a head start on their iPhone 12 upgrade before pre-order day rolls around.

Here’s how to get pre-approved for your iPhone 12 upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program:

Open the Apple Store app on your iPhone Choose your preferred model Complete the upgrade process within the Apple Store app

You can also double check your eligibility under the “For You” tab of the Apple Store app, where you should see a “Check upgrade eligibility” button.

As a refresher, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin on Friday, October 16, with the first orders arriving on Friday, October 23. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders do not begin until November 6, with availability beginning on November 13. You can currently only get pre-approved for the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro.

Once you complete the pre-approval process, all you’ll have to do is return to the Apple Store app at the pre-order time and place your order. Pre-orders will begin at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

Check out our Apple Event News Hub for all of the latest news from today, including iPhone 12 details and more.

