Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Day 2

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now in its final day, and as the event nears its conclusion we’re tracking a collection of solid deals on Apple-related accessories. This includes portable chargers, Bluetooth headphones, smart home products, and much more.

Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you’re still shopping for Apple products, many of the deals that we posted yesterday are still live. We’ll share a few of those below, but be sure to check out our full Day 1 post to see all the sales on AirPods, Mac notebooks, iPads, and more.

Many of the Prime Day deals we’ll be sharing below are time sensitive, so if you’re interested be sure to browse and purchase quickly. As usual, you’ll also need an Amazon Prime membership to gain access to the sales.

Headphones





AirPods – $114.99, down from $159.00 ($44 off, lowest price)

AirPods Pro – $199.00, down from $249.00 ($50 off)

Powerbeats Pro – $174.95, down from $249.95

Solo Pro – $179.95, down from $299.95

Solo3 Wireless – $169.00, down from $199.95

Beats EP Wired – $91.00, down from $129.95

Bose QuietComfort 35 – $199.00, down from $349.00 ($150 off)

Samsung Galaxy Buds – $89.99, down from $129.99 ($40 off)

JBL TUNE 120TWS – $39.95, down from $99.95

Jabra Elite Active 65t – $99.99, down from $139.99 ($40 off)

Charging Accessories





AmazonBasics – Up to 40% off Lightning cables, surge protectors, and more

Belkin – Up to 20% off Belkin accessories

Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh – $15.99, down from $29.99

Anker PowerCore 20,100 mAh – $31.99, down from $39.99

Storage





WD/Sandisk – Up to 35% off data storage products

Toshiba Canvio 4TB Portable HD – $79.99, down from $99.99

Samsung 860 Pro 1TB Internal SSD – $199.99, down from $299.99

Seagate 4TB External HD for Xbox – $87.99, down from $119.99

Smart Home





Eero – Save 30% on Eero mesh systems

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $169.99, down from $249.99

Echo Studio with Amazon Smart Plug – $154.99, down from $224.99

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat – $149.00, down from $179.00

August Smart Lock – $175.00, down from $199.99

Anti-Prime Day Sales

Target’s Deal Days – Save on home decor, electronics, and more, with many Beats headphones deals matching Amazon prices

Best Buy’s Early Black Friday – Save on computers, video games, and more

Walmart’s The Big Save – Save on home furniture, groceries, and electronics, with a price match on Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 3 deal

Newegg’s Fantastech Sale – Save on memory, displays, and more

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Day 2,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums