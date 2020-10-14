Amazon Echo Flex vs. Echo Dot: Which Prime Day deal should you buy?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is nearly over, but there are still some amazing deals available on Amazon’s most popular Alexa-enabled speakers. Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19, and the Echo Flex is going for an insane $10! With prices like this, you might just want to pick up one of each, but if you can only buy one, which should it be?

It may seem a little odd to put these two smart speakers against each other, but they’re actually quite similar in several ways if you think about it. For starters, both Echos are small and unobtrusive, and they can fit in out-of-the-way places that a big Echo Show or Echo Studio just cannot.

Secondly, both have physical mute switches so that you can keep Alexa from hearing you when you don’t want her to. And finally, while both have small speakers, they can be extended and amplified through their accompanying ports. The Echo Flex with its USB port on the bottom can accommodate attachments like the optional clock module or the night light module. The Echo Dot has a 3.5mm audio jack, which means that you can plug it into a larger, more powerful speaker for Alexa-controlled booming sound.

So which should you buy? Well, it depends on your needs.

You should buy the Echo Flex if …