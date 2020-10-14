All The Cheap Tablets You Can Buy Today

Hooray — it’s Amazon Prime Day! With Prime Day deals flying off the shelves, what better time to pick up a great deal on a new tablet? If you’re on the hunt for a new Android tablet, you’ll find some fantastic Prime Day tablet deals around, and for those looking for a new iPad or iPad accessories, Amazon has some amazing Prime Day iPad deals up for grabs. Because finding the best deals takes time, we’ve done the hard work for you and found these offers on some of the best tablets you can’t afford to miss. Which will you be picking up? Our money’s on this crazy iPad Mini deal.

— $40, was $50

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet might be available for a steal right now, but there are plenty more reasons to pick this tablet up. Yes, it’s a budget tablet, but its 7-inch screen and chunky finish ensure it feels reassuringly solid in your hand. Although it comes in a variety of colors, it’s the black version with 16GB of storage that’s on offer right now — but don’t worry if that doesn’t sound like much storage, as there’s a microSD card slot for expansion up to 512GB. You can use Alexa to help you with various tasks, from telling you the latest weather forecast to sending messages. If you’re on a budget, picking this tablet up makes sense — especially with this deal.

— $55, was $90

The Fire HD 8 tablet is one of the best tablets you can pick up for under $100, and at this price, it’s even more of a bargain. It boasts an 8-inch display and is relatively lightweight, so it’s ideal for throwing in a bag or taking on your travels. The casing is largely plastic, which adds a certain robustness to it you don’t get with more expensive tablets, making this an ideal option for children, teenagers, or students. There’s a microSD card slot to expand the 32GB of storage — but the best part about the Fire HD 8 is its long battery life, clocking in at around 12 hours, or two days of moderate use. For under $100, we’d say that’s pretty impressive.

— $100, was $150

If you’re looking for a family-friendly tablet for under $150 then you can’t do much better than this one. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) has a light, compact, full plastic body that’s ideal for younger kids — and Kids Mode and Parental Control let you restrict their app and internet access. The battery life is excellent at around 14 hours, and with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable via microSD to 256GB, and a bright 8-inch screen, this tablet is excellent value for money, especially with $50 off.

— $80, was $150

The Amazon Fire HD 10‘s chunky plastic body and large bezels might make it kid-friendly, but chances are you’re going to want to keep this tablet for yourself and pick up a Fire 10 HD Kids Edition for them. With its 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, this is the biggest and sharpest screen on offer from Amazon’s tablet range, and it shows. Whether you’re binging your favorite shows on Amazon Prime or Netflix or playing the latest games, everything looks great, and with a USB-C port for faster charging, 32GB of internal storage — expandable via microSD to 512GB — and up to 12 hours of battery life, this deal is sure to be snapped up fast.

— $250, was $350

Want a Samsung Galaxy Lite Tablet and S-Pen for under $280? Of course you do. With this deal you’ll get an Oxford Gray tablet and coordinating S-Pen, great for taking notes or sketching on the go — and the S-Pen docks magnetically to your tablet, so you’re less likely to misplace it. A great option for students or a productivity tool, the Samsung Galaxy Lite packs a punch with its 10.4-inch screen and 13 hours of battery life. And when you do need to recharge, the USB-C charger will ensure you’re back up and running in no time. If you’re the kind of person that’s forever deleting files to save storage space, this is an excellent tablet for you as the 64GB memory is expandable via microSD to 1TB — plenty of room for all your photos, videos, music, and movies.

— $299, was $329

Apple’s latest iPad is the one you want, and with $30 off right now at Amazon, you could pick up the 32GB version in gold today. With its stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic processor, and fantastic battery life, this is the iPad to buy if you want to spend less than $300 while benefiting from the latest features of iPadOS 14 — like Scribble, Apple’s handwriting-to-text recognition feature — and enjoying an impressive display for the money. Sure, the camera isn’t the best and it does weigh more than the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air, as well as still using Lightning to charge, but for under $300, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better tablet.

— $335, was $400

The Apple iPad Mini 2019 may not be a beauty, but what it lacks in good looks it makes up for in performance. The stunning 7.9-inch screen with True Tone display adapts to suit your environment, making it easier on the eyes, and the size of this tablet makes it ideal for one-handed operation, particularly if your hands are on the smaller side. There’s support for the first-gen Apple Pencil, eight to ten hours of battery life, and 64GB of storage — and there’s $65 off right now. If you’re after a small yet powerful tablet, this is the deal for you.

— $430, was $480

If you prefer Android to Apple, you’re going to want to snap up this deal, with $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab 5e right now on Amazon. Once you pick this tablet up, you’ll find it hard to put down, as it feels much more expensive than it is. Its metal body, slim bezels, and lightweight construction — it weighs just 399 grams — give it a premium feel, and its stunning 10.5-inch AMOLED screen only adds to that. Great as a media player, this tablet can be used for watching movies and videos, gaming, and reading. With excellent battery life, 128GB of storage, and USB-C charging, the only reason to not bag this bargain is if you’d rather have an Apple iPad.

— $550, was $650

Laptop replacement tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 don’t come cheap, but with $100 off right now at Amazon, this is a great time to buy. The Tab S7 comes with the redesigned S-Pen for note-taking and 128GB of storage, and its 11-inch screen is ideal for working on the go. You can attach Samsung’s $200 bookcover keyboard and use the DeX desktop-style interface when longer work sessions are on the cards. Excellent battery life, a front camera that’s ideal for video calls, and a 120Hz display are just three other reasons to snap up the Galaxy Tab S7 right now.

— $949, was $999

The Apple iPad Pro 2020 (4th Generation) is the newest iPad Pro, and there’s $50 off the 12.9-inch Space Gray version with 128GB of storage right now on Amazon. This is sure to be one of the most popular Prime Day tablet deals — and once you get your hands on the new iPad Pro, it’s easy to see why. A great laptop replacement and media player thanks to its 12.9-inch screen with 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the fourth generation of Apple’s iPad Pro is lightweight while offering great performance. The A12Z Bionic chip with octa-core graphics is great for hardcore work tasks like 4K video editing but equally impressive when it comes to playing the latest games. It’s expensive, but it is the best tablet you can buy today, especially with $50 off this Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

