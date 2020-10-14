All about the swanky rides owned by Allu Arjun



Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars down South. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His fans eagerly wait for any updates related to his life. Be it his family or his career, everything about the actor sells like hotcakes. Well, therefore it is not a surprise that the superstar leads a charmed life. He owns the most luxurious rides and zooms around in them whenever he has to step out of his spacious and extravagant home.

Talking about the cars that are parked in his garage, Allu Arjun owns a Range Rover Vogue, a Jaguar XJL, an enormous sized Falcon Vanity Van, a Hummer H2 and a Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. Jaw-dropping, isn’t it? Keep watching this space for more from the entertainment world.