AFL news | Mason Cox slapdown for stunned Americans over ‘no pads’ football

US-born AFL star Mason Cox has mocked a clip of Americans playing football with no pads after it went viral.

Cox, the Collingwood ruckman who was approved for Australian citizenship this year, spotted a SportsCenter clip on Twitter that had gained a hefty dose of likes and retweets, plus dazzled comments about the audacity of playing without helmets or pads.

His response was cutting.

Americans have had occasional flirtations with Aussie codes of football, mostly due to their sans-pads hits. The NRL, being a more tackle-focused game, has had a few moments go viral in the US.

Manly winger Jorge Taufua’s savage hit on Storm star Cameron Munster last year went viral in the US, even getting the attention of NBA stars.

American took notice again this season when the ferocity of NRL hits were amplified in empty stadiums.

The AFL got plenty of love for its skill-set this season from former NFL punter turned media figure Pat McAfee, who fell in love with the kick-dominated code.