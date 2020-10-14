Adam Treloar trade rumours, Collingwood Magpies Eddie McGuire reacts to Gold Coast Suns move talk

Collingwood president has laughed off growing trade rumours that Adam Treloar may be set to depart the Magpies for the Gold Coast Suns after news his partner is moving to Queensland.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that Treloar’s partner Kim Ravaillion, with whom he has a young daughter Georgie, signed with the Queensland Firebirds for the 2021 Super Netball season.

Ravaillion is a champion netballer, having represented the Australian Diamonds at the highest level of competition in the sport. Now she is making her return to the team she played at between 2013-16 before joining Collingwood’s Super Netball side from 2017.

This year Ravaillion did not play after becoming a mother to her first child with Treloar, but her netball comeback in Queensland has led to speculation that her AFL star partner may join her up north.

Magpies president McGuire addressed recent trade rumours surrounding Jordan De Goey and Treloar and scoffed at the ongoing debate about whether the latter would or wouldn’t be able to leave his partner and child in Queensland while he continues his AFL career in Victoria.

“[Ravaillion] is going up to play for the team she used to play for and she obviously believes that’s where her netballing continues,” McGuire told Footy Classified.

“The main thing there for me is that Adam Treloar for the second year in a row has said he wants to play for Collingwood, and I think if you asked Jordan De Goey he’d say the same thing.

“I’m not that fussed about any of that situation. We only finished playing on the weekend.

“That’s grist for the mill at the moment – every story is about players moving. I’m confident that both those boys will be at Collingwood next year.”

Adam Treloar and Collingwood president Eddie McGuire (Getty)

The rest of the Footy Classified panel were not so sure.

“Partner, young child, moving to another state for a year – that can’t be easy,” AFL reporter Sam McClure told Nine.

“By conventional measures or relationships it’s going to be unique, so clearly they’ve thought through it and think they can do it, but I think the practicalities of it will be very difficult,” added former AFL coach Ross Lyon.

“It does surprise me, but each to their own. But I think there’s some inherent challenges in that, and by convention, I’m struggling to process it a little.

“He could [play for Gold Coast] if they hand over pick five and Collingwood trade him and he wants to move, but there’s a lot of if’s in that.”

Treloar himself slammed the rumours of a trade to the Suns yesterday.

“I’ve never considered going anywhere and I never would,” he told Fox Sports.

“Never in my mind have I ever floated playing for a different team.

“I’ve got no doubt there’s going to be challenges and there’ll be times I miss her [Ravaillion] dearly but I’m so excited. I’m so excited Georgie gets to see her mum play professional sport, albeit in a different state.

“She made a huge sacrifice for us as a family to start our family in the middle of her career,” he said.

“We chose obviously to have a child and she sacrificed her body for that.

“The sacrifice for me is something extremely small for her to be away and commit to 10 months of playing netball.

“The reality is we are both professional athletes.

“I can’t be more proud of Kim and the decisions she’s made. I love her to bits. I think it’s the best thing for our family going forward.”

AFL insider Caroline Wilson believes that despite both Treloar and McGuire shrugging off the trade rumours, the Suns are still very interested in luring the Magpie to the Sunshine State.

“I’m just skeptical. I’m not saying Adam is being dishonest but there was discussion between Adam, Collingwood and the Gold Coast last year and it didn’t happen because Adam didn’t want to go,” she said.

“But Gold Coast are once bitten twice shy. But they’re waiting for the call and they still believe it could happen.”