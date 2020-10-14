5 Things to Know About John Cena’s New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena is a married man, and it’s about time we get to know the woman making him smile these days.

E! News confirmed the WWE star wed girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh during a private ceremony in Tampa, Fla on Oct 12.

Back in March 2019, the WWE star got pop culture fans buzzing when he stepped out holding hands with a mystery woman in Vancouver. At the time, E! News exclusively reported that the woman in question was Shay.

Since then, John and Shay have said little publicly about their love story, instead stepping out on red carpets on occasion to prove their romance is the real deal. And in February 2020, the pair even sparked engagement rumors when Shay was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

While details about their nuptials continue to unfold, the next question fans are likely asking is who is Shay and what does she do? We’ve got you covered below.