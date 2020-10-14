11 of the best last minute Prime Day deals available

It’s hard to believe that you can buy a decent Android phone for this cheap, but thanks to the Moto G Fast, you absolutely can. It offers a 6.4-inch HD display, great performance, 32GB of expandable storage, three rear cameras, and excellent battery life. Its retail price of $200 is already fantastic, but thanks to Prime Day, it’s even better with a $55 discount. What are you waiting for?

$144.99 $200 $55 off