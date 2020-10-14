11 of the best last minute Prime Day deals available

It’s hard to believe that you can buy a decent Android phone for this cheap, but thanks to the Moto G Fast, you absolutely can. It offers a 6.4-inch HD display, great performance, 32GB of expandable storage, three rear cameras, and excellent battery life. Its retail price of $200 is already fantastic, but thanks to Prime Day, it’s even better with a $55 discount. What are you waiting for?
$144.99
$200 $55 off
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};