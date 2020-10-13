Your Wednesday Briefing

Cook: These snickerdoodles taste of sweet butter and cinnamon, and have a secret ingredient: cream of tartar.

Watch: In “Evil Eye,” Sarita Choudhury plays an Indian mother scandalized by her daughter’s romance. The directors, the twin brothers Elan and Rajeev Dassani, keep the tension percolating before letting loose with a final confrontation that is truly something to see, our reviewer writes.

Go: Take a virtual tour of the small islands off the coast of Britain and meet the caretakers who spend their lives there in quiet solitude.

More discoveries await in our At Home collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

And now for the Back Story on …

A theater critic’s exit

After 27 years and more than 2,500 reviews, Ben Brantley, The Times’s co-chief theater critic, is leaving his post. His departure comes during one of the strangest times that he could imagine for theater. He spoke to his colleague Jesse Green about his tenure.

How quickly were you introduced to — and how long did it take you to make your peace with — the blowback that often results from writing honestly about a show?

I expected the blowback, and it came pretty quickly. The public put-downs from celebrity stars are to be savored, I think. Interestingly, in my case, the attacks almost always came from white men: Alec Baldwin (“Orphans” — he said I was “not a good writer”), Josh Brolin (“True West” — he just said he hated me in highly charged language though we later made up by email).