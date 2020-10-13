WWII unexploded Tallboy bomb found in Poland, operation to defuse explosive underway

Divers say just the smallest vibration could trigger detonation.

The bomb has the power to destroy a bridge about 500m away.

More than 750 people were forced to evacuate the area as the military delicately burns through the bomb’s explosive charge in a five-day operation.

The bomb measures more than 6m in length and weighs 5.4 tonnes.

It was dropped by the RAF in a 1945 assault on a Nazi warship.