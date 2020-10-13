Why Emily Simpson Says RHOC Is “Better” Without Vicki & Tamra

“We were really deep into the season, like four or five weeks into filming full time and we shut down immediately—just shut down. And we thought it was gonna be a two week break, which was fine. I think everybody was on board with that, like, ‘Okay, you know, we need to do what’s best,'” Simpson shared. “But then that two week break ended up being like a five to six month break. And so that was challenging. And then when we did start to film together again, I think Bravo, or Evolution together, did a great job. We were getting tested regularly, we were only filming like two at a time, we were filming outdoors. I think they just did everything they could to make sure we were all safe.”

Coronavirus isn’t the only thing shaking up season 15. There’s a new Housewife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who Simpson calls “a great addition to add more fun and more layers to the mix.”