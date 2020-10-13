Who will be the next White Sox manager? Five candidates for job after Rick Renteria’s departure

Ricky’s boys are going to have to move on without Ricky.

On Monday, the White Sox announced that manager Rick Renteria would not be returning in 2021, as they’ve agreed to “part ways” this offseason, leaving a very intriguing opening for next season.

The White Sox job is a sexy opening, with the extremely talented squad — Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Tim Anderson, to name some key components — taking a big step in a coronavirus-shortened season. To that end, there will likely be no shortage of intrigued free-agent and prospective managers in the mix.

The White Sox are just about done rebuilding and ready to start competing regularly, if 2020 was any indication. While they finished third in the AL Central, the fights in years to come for a division crown could start slanting toward Chicago, especially if the eventual, rumored teardown of the Indians happens sooner rather than later.

Make no mistake, managers will want this job. It might not be marquee like Chicago North, but the talent is apparent and Chicago has built it right in recent years. They’ve even shown a propensity to dip into the free-agent market, which is a rarity in today’s game.

Here are some managers who Chicago could target to fill the void:

AJ Hinch

Hinch, done serving his one-year ban for his part in Astrosgate, is going to be a very hot name this offseason for a number of jobs. The Tigers are one, the White Sox potentially another.

Hinch’s résumé as a manager is a good one, regardless of whatever may have happened in 2017. He can handle the media, he’s good with younger players and has the perfect touch as a manager when it comes to both analytics and feel. It seems like the perfect fit for both sides.

The White Sox moving on from Renteria means they’re ready for a clear upgrade at manager. Hinch would be that guy.

Alex Cora

Cora, akin to his former boss Hinch, is going to be a hot commodity this offseason for manager openings.

While Cora has been rumored for a reunion with the Red Sox — who let him go as part of his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal — could Cora change the color from red to white? It would make a ton of sense for both sides. Regardless of his role with the Astros’ cheating ordeal, he’s a smart baseball mind and has been regarded as such for years, even before the hiring in Houston.

If the White Sox wanted a guy who can relate to young players, with a proven track record as a winning manager, Cora would make as much sense as Hinch.

Buck Showalter

Showalter has long been known as a program-builder, with his last run as manager coming to an end in 2017. With the Orioles in 2014, he one won a division title in a stacked AL East, advancing to the ALCS the same year.

While Showalter gets some unneccesary flak as an “old-school manager,” he’s said he appreciates the analytics side of the game, as well. While he may not use the stats to dictates decisions 100 percent of the time, Showalter has stated that he understands their role and takes time to learn them.

In any case, if the White Sox went from Renteria to Showalter, it would feel like something of a lateral move, but Showalter is likely going to be a name to come up in some manager openings this offseason.

Joe McEwing

The bench coach for the White Sox, McEwing has interviewed for manager openings in the past, but stuck with the Sox in his role. McEwing has been with the organization since 2011, serving underneath Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria.

While McEwing getting the job would be a bit surprising, he’ll likely get an interview, but it won’t be long until you see “Super Joe” end up as the bench boss somewhere.

Jason Giambi

This would certainly be an outside-the-box hire, but Giambi has been vocal about wanting to manage in the past, and toward the end of his career became known as a veteran leader on the Rockies and Indians.

While Giambi has been out of the game since 2015, he’s willing to jump back in, and even turned down a job with the Yankees in 2018. It’s speculative, but should Giambi get an itch to get back in, he might be a decent fit for a young, up-and-coming squad like the White Sox.