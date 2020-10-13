What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Titans in Week 5

NFL fans will get an extra treat to close out Week 5: Instead of action concluding with “Monday Night Football,” there’s a Tuesday night game to watch.

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will kick off from Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET but was moved to accomodate Tennessee’s dealings with COVID-19.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL games live with fuboTV

The Bills are looking to move to 5-0 ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. A Titans team with limited practice time the past couple weeks could be in for a long night against a strong Buffalo defense and an offense led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Tennessee hasn’t played since Week 3 against the Vikings after having its Week 4 game against the Steelers postponed until later in the season.

Below is more about the start time for the Tuesday night game in Week 5, plus everything you need to know to watch Bills vs. Titans on CBS.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13

: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Matchup : Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans Location : Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The Bills and Titans were originally scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The game was pushed back two days to allow for additional contact tracing and practice time for the Titans following about two weeks of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team and coaching staff.

This is the second game pushed back due to COVID-19 in as many weeks. In Week 4, the Patriots and Chiefs played a game scheduled for Sunday on Monday instead. New England’s Week 5 game was pushed back altogether to Week 6 after additional positive coronavirus tests on the Pats.

Buffalo will play a national game again in Week 6. It was originally scheduled to be a Thursday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but because of the shift in schedule for this game, that’ll now be played next Monday.

What channel is the Tuesday night football game on tonight?

Because CBS was originally scheduled to broadcast this game Sunday, it’ll remain the broadcaster for the game on Tuesday. As a network channel, CBS should be available in nearly every home in the United States.

The CBS broadcasters on the game will remain those originally slated to call it Sunday, with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play and former NFL kicker Jay Feely doing the color commentary.

NFL live stream for Bills vs. Titans

With the broadcast taking place on CBS, the network-affiliated streaming option is CBS All Access, which does have a seven-day free trial if you’d like to use that method to watch Bills vs. Titans.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch Tuesday’s game. Below is the list.

History of NFL games on Tuesdays

The Bills and Titans will play the ninth Tuesday game in NFL history. The most recent came in 2010, when the Vikings and Eagles were forced to play on a Tuesday after a blizzard’s snow caused the Metrodome roof to collapse.

Apparently Tuesday games were a natural occurrence during the 1940s, when the rest of the NFL’s Tuesday games have occurred (according to Football Reference’s database stretching back to 1940). The 1946 season included Tuesday games in back-to-back weeks and three overall.

The winningest team in NFL history on Tuesdays is the Cleveland Browns, who won both in 1946 and 1948 on a Tuesday. Neither the Buffalo nor Tennessee franchises, which both initially became professional in the AFL, have played a recorded game on a Tuesday.