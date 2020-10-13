Wendy Williams Slammed for Saying Tory Lanez Doesn’t Deserve 22 Years in Jail for Shooting

Instagram

Giving her two cents on the shooting case involving the Canadian star and Megan Thee Stallion, the TV host says, ’22 years is too much for shooting somebody in each foot.’

Wendy Williams is back at it with her controversial statement. The TV host was slammed after she said in the Tuesday, October 13 episode of her talk show that Tory Lanez doesn’t deserve to face 22 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

During the Hot Topic segment on her show, Wendy dished on the shooting case involving the two rappers, telling her audience that the Canadian star would leave behind the bars for 22 years if convicted. Not liking the idea of Tory being locked in that long, she said, “I don’t really know the system, but I’d say 22 years is too much for shooting somebody in each foot.”

Cracking up, Wendy later suggested, “Maybe a three to five. He needs a good lesson, yeah.” Despite that, the 56-year-old made it clear she doesn’t like how Tory is using his kid to gain sympathy from other people. “I don’t know how many kids he has, as far as I know he only has this one and we don’t know who the baby mama is,” she said. “But don’t use your kids as sympathy.”





Her viewers are not here for Wendy’s statement. “5 years Miss W? He deserves the whole 9 yards. The bullets could have ricochet of the ground and killed her or someone else,” one online user argued. Taking offense in Wendy cracking up while talking about the case, another person said, “Nothing funny about Megan being shot in the feet. What if he disfigured her or worse crippled her he definitely deserves the time a regular person would get for doing this.”

There was also someone who wrote, “Wendy in case you didn’t know….3 to 5 years for a man shooting a woman is like a slap on the wrist for Real because he really did shoot her…wtf….are you serious wendy???Yes 22 years would definitely be more than sufficient…THIS IS SERIOUS WENDY AND NOTHING TO LAUGH ABOUT…..DISGUSTING!!!”

Earlier in the day, Tory attended his court hearing via phone. He did not enter a plea as originally planned, as his attorney, Shawn Holley, was granted her request for a continuance. However, the judge overseeing the case did issue a protective order against the Canadian artist and order him to surrender any guns he owns, as his bail was set at $190,000.