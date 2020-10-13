Week 6 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

It hasn’t been easy for fantasy football owners to keep up with all the schedule changes that have stemmed from coronavirus-related postponements, and plenty of bye-week plans have already fallen through. This week, the Chargers are getting an unscheduled week off, so if you need a replacement for Keenan Allen — or any wide receivers from the Saints, Raiders, and Seahawks — our Week 6 fantasy WR rankings can help. 

As pass defenses continue to struggle throughout the league, WR sleepers remain plentiful every week. Christian Kirk (@ Cowboys), Chase Claypool (vs. Browns), Russell Gage (@ Vikings), Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole (vs. Lions), N’Keal Harry (vs. Broncos), and Brandin Cooks (@ Titans) all readily available on waiver wires and have top-10 matchups this week. You could throw in the heavily targeted Jeff Smith (@ Dolphins) in PPR leagues, as well. 

The biggest question with wide receivers is whether there’s such thing as a bad matchup anymore. Heading into last week, Kansas City, Washington, Arizona, Chicago, the Rams, and San Francisco were the six teams allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to WRs. Kansas City, Washington, and San Francisco were absolutely shredded by Raiders, Rams, and Dolphins WRs, respectively, while the Chicago and Arizona both allowed 100-yard, one-TD games to their opponents’ top wide receivers. Even middling WRs facing these teams can have value (such as John Brown vs. Kansas City, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel vs. the Rams, D.J. Moore vs. Chicago, Darius Slayton vs. Washington this week), and you certainly don’t want to bench any every-week starters.

As always, there are a few big injuries to watch, with Julio Jones (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) leading the way. With no receivers consistently stepping up in Godwin’s absence, there aren’t any sleepers to pinpoint if he’s out, but the aforementioned Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus could have value against Minnesota’s woeful pass defense if Jones is out again. Both disappointed last week, but bounce-back performances are in order. 

Another under-the-radar injury situation to watch is with Philadelphia. Both DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) are due back soon, and while neither is worthy of starting this week in fantasy, their returns would take away value from PPR sleeper Greg Ward Jr (vs. Ravens) and big-play breakout Travis Fulgham (@ Ravens). We rank both outside of our top 36, but they have flex potential even in a tough matchup.

Fantasy owners of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb (vs. Cardinals) might be worried now that Andy Dalton is under center for the Cowboys, but Dalton looked decent in the fourth quarter last week and should be able to keep the Cowboys passing offense humming. Unless he locks in other receivers, both should continue to be every-week plays. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings and provide analysis based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 6 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ DAL
2Calvin Ridley, ATL @ MIN
3Davante Adams, GB @ TB
4Tyreek Hill, KC @ BUF
5Adam Thielen, MIN vs. ATL
6Julio Jones, ATL @ MIN
7Kenny Golladay, DET @ JAX
8Allen Robinson, CHI @ CAR
9Mike Evans, TB vs. GB
10JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CLE
11DJ Chark, JAX vs. DET
12Amari Cooper, DAL vs. ARI
13Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. KC
14Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ PIT
15Terry McLaurin, WAS @ NYG
16A.J. Brown, TEN vs. HOU
17DeVante Parker, MIA vs. NYJ
18Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. CLE
19Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. ATL
20Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ MIA
21Robby Anderson, CAR vs. CHI
22Marquise Brown, BAL @ PHI
23Cooper Kupp, LAR @ SF
24Will Fuller V, HOU @ TEN
25CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. ARI
26Marvin Jones, DET @ JAX
27Robert Woods, LAR @ SF
28Tyler Boyd, CIN @ IND
29Christian Kirk, ARI @ DAL
30D.J. Moore, CAR vs. CHI
31Julian Edelman, NE vs. DEN
32Mecole Hardman, KC @ BUF
33T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. CIN
34Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. LAR
35Darius Slayton, NYG vs. WAS
36Chase Claypool, PIT vs. CLE
37Deebo Samuel, SF vs. LAR
38Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ NE
39Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. DET
40Jarvis Landry, CLE @ PIT
41Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ TB
42Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. BAL
43John Brown, BUF vs. KC
44Preston Williams, MIA vs. NYJ
45N’Keal Harry, NE vs. DEN
46Brandin Cooks, HOU @ TEN
47Russell Gage, ATL @ MIN
48Cole Beasley, BUF vs. KC
49Tim Patrick, DEN @ NE
50Keelan Cole, JAX vs. DET
51Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. BAL
52Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ DAL
53Demarcus Robinson, KC @ BUF
54Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. NYJ
55Randall Cobb, HOU @ TEN
56Tee Higgins, CIN @ IND
57Michael Gallup, DAL vs. ARI
58Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. BAL
59A.J. Green, CIN @ IND
60Jeff Smith, NYJ @ MIA
61Scotty Miller, TB vs. GB
62Dontrelle Inman, WAS @ NYG
63Golden Tate, NYG vs. WAS
64Zach Pascal, IND vs. CIN
65James Washington, PIT vs. CLE
66Andy Isabella, ARI @ DAL
67Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ MIA
68Damiere Byrd, NE vs. DEN
69Kalif Raymond, TEN vs. HOU
70Darnell Mooney, CHI @ CAR
71Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. CHI
72Anthony Miller, CHI @ CAR
73Josh Reynolds, LAR @ SF
74Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. KC
75Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. LAR
76Danny Amendola, DET @ JAX
77Chris Hogan, NYJ @ MIA
78Miles Boykin, BAL @ PHI

