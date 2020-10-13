Watch Michelle Rodriguez Discuss Coming Out on Red Table Talk

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Emily shared a loving photo of herself with her girlfriend, Gemeny Hernandez, in reaction to National Coming Out Day.

“‘National Anything day’ puts a lot of pressure on us earthlings within these troubled times, let alone any. Here’s my message . Be you. Be kind. Be better. Be open, be careful if you feel unsafe, be LOVE. Anything else is icing,” she wrote. “I love you @holagemeny Loving you is worth climbing the highest mountain to scream it from. You push me, you pull me in, we make magic. And nothing nor anybody could ever make me believe any ounce of that is anything else.”

Be you? Be kind? Be better? An uplifting message indeed.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans airs every Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.