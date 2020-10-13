Wall Street Opens Mixed as J,J Drug Blow Weighs; Dow Down 60 Points By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday, as problems with another Covid-19 drug trial dented sentiment toward cyclicals, while the first bank earnings of the quarter both pointed to a slowdown in consumer spending.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was down 57 points, or 0.2%, at 28,781 points. The S,amp;P 500 was down 0.1% and the was up 0.1%, with megacaps Apple (NASDAQ:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) supporting as the two giants prepare for their biggest marketing events of the year later.

Earlier, JPMorgan (NYSE:) had reported much better-than-expected results for the third quarter, as its provisions against credit losses fell to only $611 million from $8.9 billion three months earlier, a suggestion that the worst has already been priced in, as regards the fate of the bank’s loan book. JPMorgan stock still fell 0.5%, as investors zeroed in on falling revenue, especially at its consumer division, where revenue fell 9%. Similar concerns also hit Citigroup (NYSE:) stock, which fell 1.2% after the bank reported a 34% drop in profit for the quarter.