Home Business Wall Street Opens Mixed as J,J Drug Blow Weighs; Dow Down 60...

Wall Street Opens Mixed as J,J Drug Blow Weighs; Dow Down 60 Points By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

By Geoffrey Smith 

.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday, as problems with another Covid-19 drug trial dented sentiment toward cyclicals, while the first bank earnings of the quarter both pointed to a slowdown in consumer spending.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was down 57 points, or 0.2%, at 28,781 points. The S,amp;P 500 was down 0.1% and the was up 0.1%, with megacaps Apple (NASDAQ:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) supporting as the two giants prepare for their biggest marketing events of the year later. 

Earlier, JPMorgan (NYSE:) had reported much better-than-expected results for the third quarter, as its provisions against credit losses fell to only $611 million from $8.9 billion three months earlier, a suggestion that the worst has already been priced in, as regards the fate of the bank’s loan book. JPMorgan stock still fell 0.5%, as investors zeroed in on falling revenue, especially at its consumer division, where revenue fell 9%. Similar concerns also hit Citigroup (NYSE:) stock, which fell 1.2% after the bank reported a 34% drop in profit for the quarter.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©