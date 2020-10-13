[VIDEO] ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer: Princess Diana Margaret Thatcher

RELATED STORIES

There’s a new woman in Prince Charles’ life as The Crown enters Season 4 — and she’s about to meet the first woman in his life.

Netflix has released a new trailer for the return of its Emmy-winning Queen Elizabeth II drama — which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15 — and in it, we get our first extensive look at new cast addition Emma Corrin (Pennyworth) as the beloved Princess Di as she begins her romance with Prince Charles and steps tentatively into Buckingham Palace for a meeting with Charles’ mother, Elizabeth. Charles and Diana certainly look happy together at first, and their whirlwind courtship is billed as a “fairy tale” as we see Diana swarmed by the media and decked out in her famous wedding dress.

But Season 4 doesn’t look like a fairy tale for everyone involved. The trailer also offers us glimpses of a forlorn Princess Margaret, a fresh rift between Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, a steely-faced Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson) and what looks like a screaming fight between Charles and Diana. Uh-oh… guess not all fairy tales end happily ever after, huh?

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Crown‘s new season, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.