Van Gundy set to interview for Rockets’ job, Lue considered favorite

Van Gundy is familiar with Houston, as his last NBA head-coaching stint was for the Rockets for four seasons. While the veteran coach was able to get them to the playoffs three of those years, the Rockets never advanced past the first round during his tenure and he was fired after losing to the Utah Jazz in seven games in 2007.

Since then, Van Gundy has become a respected and beloved analyst but he has remained on hypothetical wish lists of teams looking for a new coach. So far, nobody has been able to get him to return to coaching, but perhaps getting another shot in Houston is what he’s been waiting for all along.

Along with Houston, Van Gundy has also been linked to the Clippers’ coaching job and was considered a leading candidate for the 76ers position before Doc Rivers became available and was quickly given the job in Philadelphia.