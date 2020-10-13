US election 2020: How to spot disinformation

It’s less than a month to go before the US election and the candidates are battling over the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and much more.

But online there’s a world full of conspiracy theories, influence campaigns and false claims.

How can you spot political disinformation and foreign interference on your social media feed?

The ‘s specialist disinformation reporter Marianna Spring explains.

Motion Graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Video produced by Suniti Singh

Hear more about conspiracy theories and the US election on the Trending podcast.