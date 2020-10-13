TV Ratings for Monday, Oct. 12: MLB NLCS Game 1

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars celebrated ’80s Night with 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, ticking up in viewers and steady in the demo(pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemptions); read recap. Leading out of that, Emergency Call (3 mil/0.4) was down a tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.9) was steady week-to-week, tying DWTS for the nightly demo win. One Day at a Time‘s broadcast debut did 1.6 mil and a 0.3, followed by the second episode’s 1.4 mil/0.3. Manhunt: Deadly Games (1.4 mil/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Coverage of the MLB NLCS opener averaged 3.2 mil and a 0.8.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.6) rebounded sharply from last week’s face-off against the NFL on CBS, tying its season high in the demo.

THE CW | Whose Line (969K/0.2) was steady, Penn & Teller (870K/0.2) ticked up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.