Trump Supporter Threatens To Sue Neighbor Over Joe Biden Lawn Sign

A Trump supporter is going viral after she was captured online, threatening to sue her neighbor for having a Joe Biden sign — on their own lawn.

“I want to show you something,” the says after ringing the doorbell.

“You get out your neighborhood association bylaws… Section 5.20, no signs shall be in the yard. If you don’t take this Harris-Biden sh*t down, I will sue you. And I was going to have you sell my house but that’s not going to happen now and you’re going to lose a lot of business because of this crap. You get out your neighborhood association bylaws, section 5.20!” she continues.

Her neighbor can be heard saying, “Well, I got all that on film,” as the angry neighbor walks angrily back to her own home.

The video was later shared online along with the caption: “HOA Karen does NOT approve of Biden signs in the yard.”