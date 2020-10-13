Trump: California, You’re Going To Hell!!

President Donald Trump is desperate to win the 2020 elections and hopped on Twitter to drag the state of California — saying it’s going to “hell.”

“California is going to hell. Vote Trump!” “New York has gone to hell. Vote Trump!” “Illinois has no place to go. Sad, isn’t it? Vote Trump!”

These governors have criticized the Trump adminstration’s response to the pandemic.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago but has already been doing public appearances. His physician says that recent tests show that he is no longer testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, President Trump said he would give supporters at his Florida campaign rally “a big, fat kiss.”

“I’ll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience,” Trump said. “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women.”

Trump has continued to downplay the severity of the virus despite more than 200,000 American dying from coronavirus.