Trippier could face six-month ban for violating gambling rules

Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic dropped a bombshell on Tuesday when he reported that England right back Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from the national team ahead of Wednesday’s match versus Denmark to attend a Football Association hearing regarding an alleged violation of betting rules.

Per Brooke and a report, the charge against the 30-year-old is related to his transfer from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid in July 2019. Trippier completed that move shortly after featuring for Tottenham in the Champions League Final won by Liverpool.

He could be banned for up to six months from all football-related activities if found guilty.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Trippier’s absence when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

“There is not a lot I can say about that really, it is not something which is in my control,” Southgate said. “I have got to focus on preparing the team with the players I have got available. We always find solutions, it is an opportunity for somebody else. “If I lose focus on the job in hand — there is a million distractions, frankly — so this is another distraction, but it is something I have got to plow on through.”

Trippier has denied any misconduct and said that neither he nor anybody associated with him profited from placing wagers related to inside information allegedly provided by the footballer. However, The Athletic reports some of his friends placed bets following a conversation on WhatsApp. It’s assumed those conversations are linked with Trippier’s 2019 transfer.

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge received a four-month ban earlier this year, following an appeal, for a similar offense.