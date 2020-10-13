Tory Lanez Arraignment Pushed Back To November, Tory Ordered To Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: An attorney for Tory Lanez has just pushed back his arraignment in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, we can confirm from his hearing this morning in Los Angeles.

The Shade Room was in court this morning but Tory Lanez appeared over the phone via his attorney when the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office set his bail to $190,000 and filed a protection order against Tory, ordering him to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion. Just last week the DA charged Tory with three felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He was initially arrested in July on a gun possession charge and bonded out. After a Los Angeles Police Department investigation, authorities followed up with additional charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot as she exited the SUV they were riding in.

If convicted, Tory is looking at a maximum sentence of 22 years. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD, Hollywood Division.

Tory is facing one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also staring down a gun allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

Megan had named Tory as her shooter after nearly a month of silence even though she publicly acknowledged that she had been hospitalized for being shot. The incident happened after she and Tory attended a pool party thrown by Kylie Jenner on July 12th.

Fellow artists and fans rallied around Megan, which was also part of a bigger conversation on social media about the importance of protecting Black women.

Tory later dropped his album “Daystar” and denied his part in the shooting over 17 tracks that also detailed his and Megan’s relationship.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

