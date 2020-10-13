Toni Braxton Blasts Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso for Bringing Up Her Kids in His ‘Shenanigans’

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

The ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ songstress warns her sister’s ex-fiance to stop talking about her children amid Tamar’s messy split with the financial adviser.

Toni Braxton has been trying to stay away from Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso’s drama, but her children are the limit. The singer has slammed her sister’s former fiance for allegedly bringing up her kids in what she dubbed his “shenanigans.”

The 53-year-old publicly shared her message to David with a post on her Instagram page. “David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” she angrily wrote over a plain black background on Monday night, October 12. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

Toni didn’t specify what exactly triggered her anger toward David, but the latter has been involved in a messy split with Toni’s sister Tamar following the “Love and War” singer’s suicide attempt in July. In September, David filed for restraining order against Tamar amid domestic violence concerns. They accused each other of abuse and assault in a physical altercation that allegedly damaged David’s car.

Hitting back at his claims, Tamar accused her ex of being the one who attacked her during the altercation. It was also said that David told Tamar that they were going to end up in a “murder-suicide.”

The 43-year-old later shaded her ex on Twitter, writing on September 25, “How come you are always to last to see s**t?” She went on suggesting that David manipulated her all this time, writing in a separate tweet, “All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bulls**t then act like it’s your job to protect them when they s**t all over you.”

Toni, meanwhile, has relatively stayed quiet on the exes’ fallout. Before lashing out at David, she kept her social media reactions to the situation positive, showing nothing but support for her sister Tamar following her hospitalization in the summer. She put sisterhood at the front by sharing a throwback picture of the Braxton sisters together and writing in the caption, “Family is everything! Especially sisters!”