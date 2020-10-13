Toni Braxton Blasts Tamar Ex David Adefeso For Speaking On Her Kids: You Weasel!!

Toni Braxton has had enough of David Adefeso, the former boyfriend of singer Tamar Braxton — and blasted him as a “weasel” for speaking on her children.

“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” Toni wrote. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

We are yet to find out exactly what Toni is speaking on, but the family is not pleased with Adefeso after he claimed that Tamar physically abused him. On Tamar’s WeTV show, Get Ya Life, Adefeso has been perceived as being controlling — a claim he denies.

In leaked texts weeks back, Vincent Herbert, Tamar’s ex-husband, manager and the father of her child — alleged that Adefeso threatened to kill Tamar.

“We are not friends and and we will never be after hearing how you treated Tamar on Sunday,” Vince said in the texts. “My conversation with you yesterday was respectful and honest and you never mentioned what you said to her, how you threatened her, then called the police on her as if it wasn’t you on the tape that I heard threatening to kill Logan’s mother.”