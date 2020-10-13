Toni Braxton Blasts Tamar Ex David Adefeso For Speaking On Her Kids: You Weasel!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Toni Braxton has had enough of David Adefeso, the former boyfriend of singer Tamar Braxton — and blasted him as a “weasel” for speaking on her children.

“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” Toni wrote. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!” 

We are yet to find out exactly what Toni is speaking on, but the family is not pleased with Adefeso after he claimed that Tamar physically abused him. On Tamar’s WeTV show, Get Ya Life, Adefeso has been perceived as being controlling — a claim he denies.

