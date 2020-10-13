Tomlin downplays Garrett-Rudolph feud ahead of rematch

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will square off on Sunday for the first time since the infamous brawl between Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett. There will be a lot of talk about that storyline before and during the game, but Mike Tomlin insists his team is not giving it any thought.

When asked about the highly anticipated rematch on Tuesday, Tomlin reminded reporters that the Steelers are 4-0 and Browns are 4-1 in what has become a very competitive AFC North. He said the Garrett-Rudolph fight is the furthest thing from anyone’s mind.