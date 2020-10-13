Tiger Shroff’s reply to a young fan proves he’s the perfect role model for kids

Punching and break dancing into the hearts of millions, Tiger Shroff has a fan following across all ages. He’s carved a niche for himself as the ultimate action hero and fans all over the country look upto him for inspiration. But this handsome hunk knows the responsibility that comes with being popular amongst the younger generations.

Sharing a video of his five-year-old son, a man from Estonia tweeted to Tiger about how his son is learning Capoeria because of him. He posted a video of his son dancing to a song from War and wrote, “Here is one more addition to our kido fan base. U r inspiration for my son (Kartik) to learn Capoeria. He turn 5 today and his birthday wish is to meet u one day…”

Impressed by his moves, Tiger responded with praise for his little fan and said, “Happy birthday to him. just ask him to always practice in a safe environment. Hes doing great! Lots of love”

Check out the post below.