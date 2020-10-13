Three new cases in regional Victoria as parliament debates Melbourne’s 5km rule

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defeated a motion for a vote of no-confidence against him brought by Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien to state parliament on Tuesday night. The vote was decisive: 44 to 23.

As Spring Street then debated an attempt by the Liberals to end Melbourne’s 5km radius limit on travel , part of the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, three new positive cases were announced in Shepparton in the state’s northeast.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has advised residents of the city to get tested as soon as possible, and remain at home while awaiting results. Several venues in Shepparton are now on the DHHS’s list of locations on virus alert .

Victoria had recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and one death earlier on Tuesday, as the state grapples with the decision on the extent of easing restrictions next week.

The new infections brought Melbourne 14-day case average back up to 10, having gradually increased over past days after dipping to 9.3 on Sunday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday called for the Premier to ease lockdown restrictions, saying the measures were causing “immense pain” to Victorians.

Mr Frydenberg told Melbourne’s Alicia Loxley that Victorians needed to be able to move freely in the state, calling for the 5km rule to be abolished and for all students to return to school.

“It’s that Daniel Andrews gives people their opportunity to get about their normal lives and, as I said very clearly at the start of this interview, there have been numerous days in NSW where they have had more than 10 cases,” he said.

“Last Thursday, we saw more cases in NSW than Victoria. Today, even including those six cases in hotel quarantine here in NSW, you’ve seen more cases in NSW in Victoria.

“Yet Victorians don’t have a clear sense of direction from their government.

“They have no end date for the lifting of these restrictions, yet they’re just being strung along and it’s really affecting the mental health and the wellbeing of so many of our fellow Victorians.”

Mr Andrews has reiterated that he is “very clear” Melbourne will not proceed to the full version of step three of its roadmap of out lockdown on Sunday.

“The advice is that would not be safe,” he said.

“We will, however, choose some items on that list of things proposed to happen this coming Sunday. Those that are safe, we will proceed with.”

When asked why Melbourne has been in the longest lockdown in the world, Mr Andrews said: “Because we’ve had more community transmission than many other countries, and we are very likely to be able to basically defeat this second wave.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348