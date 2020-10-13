Three new cases in regional Victoria as parliament debates Melbourne’s 5km rule

Victoria had recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and one death earlier on Tuesday, as the state grapples with the decision on the extent of easing restrictions next week.
The new infections brought Melbourne 14-day case average back up to 10, having gradually increased over past days after dipping to 9.3 on Sunday.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday called for the Premier to ease lockdown restrictions, saying the measures were causing “immense pain” to Victorians.
Mr Frydenberg told Melbourne’s Alicia Loxley that Victorians needed to be able to move freely in the state, calling for the 5km rule to be abolished and for all students to return to school.
“It’s that Daniel Andrews gives people their opportunity to get about their normal lives and, as I said very clearly at the start of this interview, there have been numerous days in NSW where they have had more than 10 cases,” he said.
“Last Thursday, we saw more cases in NSW than Victoria. Today, even including those six cases in hotel quarantine here in NSW, you’ve seen more cases in NSW in Victoria.
“Yet Victorians don’t have a clear sense of direction from their government.
“They have no end date for the lifting of these restrictions, yet they’re just being strung along and it’s really affecting the mental health and the wellbeing of so many of our fellow Victorians.”
“The advice is that would not be safe,” he said.
“We will, however, choose some items on that list of things proposed to happen this coming Sunday. Those that are safe, we will proceed with.”
When asked why Melbourne has been in the longest lockdown in the world, Mr Andrews said: “Because we’ve had more community transmission than many other countries, and we are very likely to be able to basically defeat this second wave.”