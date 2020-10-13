This picture of Taapsee Pannu and her boyfriend Mathias Boe chilling in Maldives is adorable

Taapsee Pannu will soon resume shooting for her upcoming projects and before she heads back to the grind, the actress thought about taking a vacation. Taapsee is currently holidaying with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe in Maldives. Taapsee and Mathias have been together for a long time now. Though the couple likes to keep it lowkey usually, they are going all out on their Maldivian holiday. While Taapsee recently shared a video of her sisters and Mathias recreating the Biggini shoot video, her boyfriend took to Instagram a couple of days back to share an adorable picture with her. Posing together, the couple looked ecstatic in each other’s company as they were seen unwinding in Maldives.

Mathias captioned the picture as, “Holiday got me like….” Mathias is a badminton player who hails from Denmark and has been in a relationship with Taapsee for a while now. We totally love this couple, what about you?