The problems Barrett poses

The opening day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing showed the very different problems that her nomination creates for each political party.

For Democrats, the problem is one of political power. So long as at least 50 of the 53 Republican senators favor her confirmation to the Supreme Court — and are healthy enough to show up and vote for it — Democrats can’t do much to stop them. Currently, at least 51 Republican senators appear to favor confirming her.

For Republicans, the problem is one of political popularity. Almost every major legal change that might reasonably result from Barrett’s confirmation appears to be unpopular with a majority of Americans. Consider the list:

Abortion. Barrett has said she favors overturning Roe v. Wade, and she might well provide the fifth vote on the court to do so. Public opinion on abortion is more complex than progressives sometimes suggest: 66 percent of women and 74 percent of men favor at least some restrictions, according to Gallup.

But the current law already allows some restrictions. And only about one in three Americans favors overturning Roe. Even fewer favor an outright ban on abortion, which the demise of Roe would permit. This explains why Vice President Mike Pence tried to duck this issue during last week’s debate.