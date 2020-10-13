The ‘Lakers with the highest postseason PPG’ quiz

The Los Angeles Lakers once again find themselves atop the basketball world. They knocked off the Miami Heat in six games to take home the franchise’s 17th championship, tying them with the Boston Celtics for the most all time. The Lakers faithful are clearly ecstatic, even if they likely won’t have a parade to celebrate at any time soon. It’s title and Finals MVP number four for LeBron James, which puts the King in rarefied air. As expected, Anthony Davis proved to be a spectacular running mate for LeBron, and looks ready to run it back, whenever next season starts. Until then, congrats to the Lakers for a hard-fought, well-earned title run.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. As of the end of the 2019-20 postseason, 24 different players have averaged 15 or more points per game in the postseason as members of the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers. So with that in mind, how many of the 24 Lakers legends can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!