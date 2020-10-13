The Crown season 4 trailer: Emma Corrin stars as Princess Diana in first video teaser

The clip, released by Netflix on Tuesday, also offers a sneak peek of Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Josh O’Connor returns as Prince Charles, while Olivia Colman can be seen reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II.

Helena Bonham Carter once again portrays Princess Margaret. Tobias Menzies returns as Prince Philip.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made: a prince and princess on their wedding day,” the trailer narrates on top of an ominous montage of flashes from Charles and Diana’s budding relationship. “But fairy tales usually end at this point – with the simple phrase: ‘They lived happily ever after.’”

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season four of ‘The Crown’ (Des Willie/Netflix)

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of ‘The Crown’ (Des Willie/Netflix)

The narration goes on: “As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process.

“Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

The Crown’s fourth season will be released on 15 November on Netflix. It begins “as the 1970s are drawing to a close”, as Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family “find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30”.

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth,” Netflix’s synopsis adds.