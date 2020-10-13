The Biggest Bombshells from Ally Brooke’s Memoir

Gathering her family in San Antonio, Texas to watch her successful audition for The X Factor play back on television, Ally Brooke writes in Finding Your Harmony that she was more than dismayed by how such a moment in her life was portrayed to the millions watching. Not only were all the important things she’d said in her interview with producers left on the cutting room floor, her performance in front of judges Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and L.A. Reid was spliced together with reaction footage that she was certain never happened.

“On the TV version, as I sang on, after the music stopped, the camera cut to the judges, and Simon looked annoyed. Other judges made cringing faces at me. The producers cut to people in the audience laughing,” she writes. “The camera cut back to me as I sang, but the magic was shattered. Simon appeared even more irritated. This version of events was nothing, and I mean nothing, like what I’d experienced in real life. It didn’t seem powerful for me to keep singing. It almost seemed arrogant. But this wasn’t how it had happened at all. Instead of being beautiful, as the moment had been, it was embarrassing.” Near tears and wondering how she could return to compete during the live shows, Ally writes that her father had to remind her of the nice things Simon said in the clip. “‘A future star,’ Dad said again. ‘Yeah,’ I muttered, fighting back the tears.”