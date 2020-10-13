The best iPhone trade in values ahead of the iPhone 12 launch

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are just about here, and that means it’s iPhone trade in season! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade-in values for iPhone 7 all the way through iPhone 11 Pro ahead of the big launch.

Upgrading your phone — if you’re not a part of Apple’s own iPhone Upgrade Program, that is — can be a bit of a hassle. Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with your carrier? Trust one of those sketchy trade in sites? Thankfully, we’re here to help you demystify the process. For one, you can check out our trade in guide for the iPhone, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.

If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade-in destination.

If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your iPhone for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out our quick and easy guide on that too.

Remember, iPhone trade in values usually drop in the weeks after a new phone launch, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while you can.

Top iPhone 7 trade in values

MyPhones via : $70 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via : $80 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (128GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: Up to $110 Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good) Gazelle: $58 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)

cash (32GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $79 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)

cash (128GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $108 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $112 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 8 trade in values

MyPhones via : $120 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via : $140 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: $170 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $106 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $118 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $179 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $202 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone X trade in values

MyPhones via : $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via : $240 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Gazelle: $184 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Apple Trade-In: $280 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $190 (64GB, carrier model, good)

(64GB, carrier model, good) Decluttr: $325 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $356 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone XS trade in values

MyPhones via : $290 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via $310 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: $370 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)

(64GB, carrier model, good) Decluttr: $306 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr $332 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone XR trade in values

MyPhones via : $225 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via $275 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: $270 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $291 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr $352 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 11 trade in values

MyPhones via : $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via $475 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: Not yet available

Gazelle: $287 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $364 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $428 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr $495 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values

MyPhones via : $475 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via $500 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: Not yet available

Gazelle: $383 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $470 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $540 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr $585 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values

MyPhones via : $525 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) MyPhones via $550 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!) Apple Trade-In: Not yet available

Gazelle: $394 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $463 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $661 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr $726 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade-in site! Find a better trade-in value that we haven’t? Let us know in the comments below.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 12 lineup during its “Hi, Speed” event tomorrow. The event will start at 10 a.m. PT — be sure to head over and learn more in our full preview right here.

Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:

