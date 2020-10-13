Tether’s market cap could overtake Ethereum’s next year — Bloomberg report By Cointelegraph

Tether’s market cap could overtake Ethereum’s next year — Bloomberg report
A new report predicts Tether could surpass Ether’s market cap by the end of next year, paving the way to mainstream adoption of stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
According to Bloomberg’s Crypto Outlook report for Q4 2020 written by Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, Tether (USDT) is likely to take the number two position by market capitalization from Ether (ETH) in 2021. The report cited the “stagnant market cap” of ETH, which currently stands at $43.2 billion but remained under $30 billion for most of 2019 and 2020, before getting a boost from DeFi in late July.
