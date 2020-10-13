Tamar Braxton Hints at Family Feud After Toni Shades Her Ex David Adefeso

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision/Starbucks

People are wondering which side the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant is on after her sister Toni Braxton appears to lash out at her former fiance David.

–

While her feud with her ex David Adefeso isn’t over yet, Tamar Braxton hints that drama is brewing anew between her and her family. The singer has sparked a speculation that she’s not getting along with her family members.

The winner of “Celebrity Big Brother” season 2 seemed to confide to her fans and followers about her family’s issue by posting a cryptic tweet on Monday, October 12. She wrote, “Nobody wins when the family feuds,” adding a broken heart emoji.

Tamar didn’t mention who is feuding with whom, but her tweet comes on the heels of her sister Toni Braxton‘s Instagram post, in which she lashed out at Tamar’s ex David Adefeso. In her own social media message to the financial adviser, the “Un-Break My Heart” hitmaker called out her sister’s former fiance for allegedly bringing up her kids in what she dubbed his “shenanigans.”

“David, You Weasel…you Ferret,” the 53-year-old angrily wrote over a plain black background on Monday night. “You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

Toni didn’t specify what exactly triggered her anger toward David.

Meanwhile, fans have been wondering which side Tamar is on after her sister Toni blasted her former fiance David. “so you and your family not getting along ? or y’all not getting along with david ?” one curious follower asked. Another commented on Instagram, “@tamarbraxton better stand by her sister. Lil ferret is a damn manipulator you could see it right from your tv screen. It’s not hard to see it.”

Some others speculated that Tamar might be dealing with the repercussion of her toxic relationship with David. “Now that we know your family left you to get violated by both sides of the family..you must start telling that story because its showing up EVERYWHERE. Your mom said ‘sometimes you gotta hurt feelings because people wont care about yours’ you better tell it on the mountain sis,” one claimed.

Another thinks that Tamar was being reflective with the tweet, writing, “Woah that was deep.. and I agree wholeheartedly with everything you said. I’ve always thought (on the show) something was up. She was made to be the ‘problem’ but I saw right through that.”

Someone else came with relationship advice for Tamar, “Let him go sweetheart.. Think about your baby and what he is seeing Eyes and feeling. Logan comes before any man. You will continue to pick this type of bad guy until you love Tamar. Give it to God! He won’t lead you astray.”

Tamar and David broke up following her suicide attempt in July. He later filed for restraining order against Tamar amid domestic violence concerns, while she hit back by suggesting that he manipulated her all this time.